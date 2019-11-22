ST.KITTS-NEVIS TEAM UNITY MOVEMENT LAUNCHES FUTURISTIC, PEOPLE-CENTRIC 2020 MANIFESTO DURING ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL VIRTUAL MEETING

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 02, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity coalition, on Monday, June 01, launched its historic and visionary people-centered 2020 Manifesto that details the incumbent party’s plans for the future development of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.



Speaking at the virtual launch event, Prime Minister Harris described his team’s 2020 manifesto as a “comprehensive blueprint for the continuing development of St. Kitts and Nevis,” which builds upon the groundwork laid by Team Unity over the last five years.



“Our manifesto represents a people-centric manifesto covering every area of human endeavor including agriculture, climate change, housing, relationship between the Federal entity and the Nevis Island Administration, the good governance agenda, law and justice, tourism, financial services, manufacturing, ICT and we could go on and on,” the prime minister said.



Looking ahead, Prime Minister Harris said a Team Unity Government will evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 stimulus package – the most comprehensive stimulus package introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic – to advance a carefully calibrated programme to take the country forward in the future.



And according to Prime Minister Harris, job creation for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis is rooted at the heart of this programme for the future advancement of the Federation’s economy.



“We intend to create over 2,000 more jobs for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in our second term. We have the record for job creation in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Social Security records would reflect that the largest number of jobs, the largest number of contributors to the scheme, the largest number of self-employed persons engaged productively happened under the Team Unity Government and so we shall continue our programme of job creation,” Dr. Harris lamented.



The honourable prime minister added that in its second term, the Team Unity leadership will continue its progressive land and house distributions, noting that some 2,000 lots have been earmarked for the construction of bigger and better homes for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.



Additionally, plans were announced for the creation of a National Theatre for the performing arts and a new dedicated Ministry focusing on Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development that will foster the advancement of the cultural sector and performing arts in the Federation.

To access and download the Team Unity 2020 Manifesto, persons are asked to visit the websites, www.tumanifesto2020.com and www.teamunity2020.com.