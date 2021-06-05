ST.KITTS-NEVIS TEAM UNITY GOV’TS ALL OF SOCIETY APPROACH IS THE MAJOR FACTOR FOR THEIR INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED SUCCESSFUL MANAGEMENT OF COVID-19
The St.Kitts-Nevis Government through the NEOC and the COVID-19 TASK Force must be continually and consistently lauded for their unprecedented efforts in the successful management of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Federation.
The management of the pandemic has included an ALL of society approach which has proven to be very successful. Seen here is a meeting with ALL the political organisation across the Federation to discuss and engage on matters relating to the management of COVID-19 including the rollout programme and the ongoing management of the pandemic . Every single political organisation was represented and invited to engage and make their input . They all did and committed to continuing to make their input and thanking the govt through the NEOC for the unprecedented move to Include such a wide cross section of stakeholders including political and other groups and organizations .
PAM, CCM, PLP, NRP AND SKNLP have all been and are represented as shown here in a meeting held earlier this year .
