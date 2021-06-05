ST.KITTS-NEVIS TEAM UNITY GOV’TS ALL OF SOCIETY APPROACH IS THE MAJOR FACTOR FOR THEIR INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED SUCCESSFUL MANAGEMENT OF COVID-19



=======================

The St.Kitts-Nevis Government through the NEOC and the COVID-19 TASK Force must be continually and consistently lauded for their unprecedented efforts in the successful management of the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Federation.

Opposition SKNLP Represented by Konris Maynard and Diana Williams



The management of the pandemic has included an ALL of society approach which has proven to be very successful. Seen here is a meeting with ALL the political organisation across the Federation to discuss and engage on matters relating to the management of COVID-19 including the rollout programme and the ongoing management of the pandemic . Every single political organisation was represented and invited to engage and make their input . They all did and committed to continuing to make their input and thanking the govt through the NEOC for the unprecedented move to Include such a wide cross section of stakeholders including political and other groups and organizations .

Nevis Opposition NRP Represented by Party Leader Dr. Janice Daniel and Dr. Patrice Bartlette



PAM, CCM, PLP, NRP AND SKNLP have all been and are represented as shown here in a meeting held earlier this year .