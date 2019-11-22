St.Kitts-Nevis Team Unity Administration to deliver more housing solutions, advises PM Harris

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, January 16, 2020 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Through the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) Unity Housing Solution Programme, Team Unity Administration will tomorrow Friday January 17 distribute fifteen houses to beneficiaries in Phillips’ Village, Christchurch, Bellevue and Tabernacle.

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris made the disclosure at his first press conference for the year, which was held yesterday Wednesday January 15 at the Parliamentary Lounge in Government Headquarters.

“This month the distribution of the National Housing Corporation’s housing solutions will continue apace,” announced Prime Minister Harris. “I am advised by Minister (of Human Settlements et al) Eugene Hamilton that on Friday, 15 houses will be distributed to beneficiaries in Phillips’ Village, in Christchurch, in Bellevue, and Tabernacle.”

According to Dr Harris, the ceremony will take place at Phillip’s Village at 4:00 pm, and added that he had been further advised that other house distribution ceremonies are to be held shortly in Sandy Point, St. Peter’s and other areas around the Island.

While these fortunate citizens from the named villages will be getting the first opportunity to own their homes in National Housing Corporation projects, Dr Harris said that his Team Unity Government is continuing to actively build homes on individual lots.

“A strong economy, free from Labour’s IMF debt, means that we have the resources to invest in our people and the infrastructure that they need to lead fulfilling lives,” said the Prime Minister at the press conference.

In attendance included Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon Shawn Richards, Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, Ecclesiastical Affairs et al, the Hon Vance Amory, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon Mark Brantley, Minister of Public Infrastructure et al, the Hon Ian Patches Liburd, Minister of Tourism the Hon Lindsay Grant, and Attorney General the Hon Vincent Byron.

“Some argue that there is no more important infrastructure than a home,” said the Honourable Prime Minister. “It is an intergenerational asset critical to the economic freedom of our families and our people. That is why your Team Unity Government is committed to building bigger and better homes for all our families.”

According to Prime Minister Harris, only Team Unity believes in delivering bigger and better housing as only Team Unity has the resources, through economic management, to do so.

“That is why, to date, my administration has assisted well over 3000 persons with housing solutions,” said Dr Harris. This is a phenomenal achievement by any standard. We have accomplished this historic feat through the agencies of the NHC, our HELP, our Roof Repair Programme, our Government Employee Mortgage Programme (GME), and housing initiatives with other strategic partners.”

Concluded the Prime Minister: “Yes, we have made a start – some say an excellent start – but there is much more we need to do and will do.”