ST.KITTS-NEVIS STEPS UP BORDER PROTECTION. 24 HR SYSTEMATIC PHYSICAL PRESENCE AT ALL POINTS OF ENTRY AS COUNTRY WORKS TO MAINTAIN NO CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES STATUS

Following a Multi-Agency Border Protection Meeting chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, and involving Members of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) National Taskforce and Members of the Boating Community, Cabinet has approved the following actions to be taken immediately, to improve prevention and screening for COVID-19 at Ports of Entry in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

1. Additional Personnel to Support Border Security

The Customs and Excise Department, Immigration Department and Public Health Department (Environmental Health Officers) will be allowed an increase in personnel to facilitate a 24-hr systematic physical presence at each designated port.

2. Designation of Strategic Points of Entry for Berthing of Large Ships and Pleasure Vessels

Several Ports of Entry have been identified and approved by the Government as Official Seaports of Entry, and it will be mandatory for all vessels to be docked at these ports.

The following are authorized Ports of Entry for the Federation:

St. Kitts – Port Zante (including Marina), Deep Water Port (Bird Rock), Christophe Harbour and New Guinea (St. Kitts Marine Works); and

Nevis – Charlestown Pier and Long Point Deep Water Port.

3. Official Times for Port Entry by Vessels

All vessels are required to dock at the Official Seaports of Entry from 8:00am to 4:00pm daily. Provision will, however, be made on an ‘on-call’ basis to facilitate after-hours requests by the agents of vessels.

4. Erecting of Signage at Official Seaports of Entry

Signage will be erected at Ports, indicating the requirements for disembarkation. No one will be allowed to disembark and proceed to Immigration and Customs without the appropriate approval of the Port Health Officer.