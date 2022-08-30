ST.KITTS-NEVIS’ SIR HUGH RAWLINS TO RECEIVE UWI HONORARY DOCTORATE

St.Kitts and Nevis’ Sir Hugh Rawlins is among 16 outstanding individuals who will receive honorary degrees from the University of the West Indies as in-person graduations return this year.

Sir Hugh will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) for his contribution to the Judiciary during the graduation of the Five Islands Campus on October 8.

The UWI alumnus, The Honourable Sir Hugh Rawlins has long served the regional community as an educator, a senior civil servant, and a member of the Judiciary.

Sir Hugh began his long and notable legal career in 1985 when he was admitted to practise Law having received his Legal Education Certificate (LEC) from the Norman Manley Law School. He also holds a BA (Hons. 1974), an LLB (Hons., 1983) and an LLM (1993) from The UWI. Sir Hugh served as Crown Counsel, Registrar, Additional Magistrate and Solicitor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis before returning to the Cave Hill Campus as a Lecturer in the Faculty of Law from 1995-2000

Sir Hugh joined the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in 2000 serving as a Master assisting with implementing New Civil Practice Rules. In 2002, he was appointed High Court Judge and then in 2005 came the appointment to the Office of Justice of the Court of Appeal. Sir Hugh served as Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court from 2008 until his retirement in 2012.

He has published several legal articles in regional and international law journals and is the only person to date who has substantively assumed duties in the four levels of the Court. His judgments have been quoted with approval by the Privy Council; the Supreme Court of Kenya and by Commonwealth Caribbean Courts.

Today he is a Judge of the ILO International Administrative Tribunal in Geneva, Switzerland having been appointed in 2012 upon his retirement from the Office of Chief Justice.

In 2012, Sir Hugh was conferred the Award of the Order of the Knight Bachelor. He was also awarded the Pelican Award on the nomination of the St. Kitts and Nevis Alumni Chapter of the UWIAA