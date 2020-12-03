ST.KITTS-NEVIS SIGNS VISA WAIVER WITH THE AFRICAN NATION OF ESWATINI

It is Proud day for St. Kitts Nevis as they have signed yet another visa waiver today with the African nation of Eswatini.

In a social media statement Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Mark Brantley said “This waiver allows our two peoples to travel freely between our two countries for holidays and short stays. I thank our Ambassador HE Jasmine Huggins who concluded arrangements on behalf of St Kitts Nevis with her counterpart the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Eswatini in Taiwan where both ambassadors are based.”

Since 2015 St Kitts and Nevis has steadily expanded its diplomatic footprint and network of countries with which it has visa free travel. They continue to insist that people to people interaction is the best form of diplomacy.

In the past 5 years, St.Kitts-Nevis have concluded visa free arrangements with Kosovo, Brazil, Ukraine, The Maldives, Indonesia, Seychelles, Bolivia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Zambia, Taiwan, Russia, India (for diplomatic and official passports), Rwanda, The Gambia, Belarus, Montenegro, Ghana (diplomatic and official passports), Serbia, San Marino, Togo, Albania, Georgia, Paraguay, Marshall Islands, Uzbekistan and now Eswatini.

