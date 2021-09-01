ST.KITTS-NEVIS RULING COALITION PARTNER THE PEOPLE’S LABOUR PARTY CONGRATULATES ATIBA HARRIS ON RECENT ELECTION TO PRESIDENT OF THE SKN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) congratulates Mr. Atiba Harris on his resounding victory, being elected as President at the St. Kitts & Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) Annual General Meeting held on Sunday 29th August 2021. Mr. Atiba Harris is a renown footballer and is a respected national leader amongst the youth of our Nation. This was the reason why the TEAM UNITY Administration decided to rename the St. Peter’s Football Field to the Atiba Erasto Harris Sporting Complex on Friday 14th February 2020.

He has a wealth of knowledge and experience in international football administration, coaching and marketing, attained from his stellar international football career. He is our first national football player to be afforded an international contract for an European Football Club Cádiz Club de Fútbol in the Spanish La Liga. His expertise became further advanced when his talents were sort after by other internationally well-known football organisations. He also became our first national to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS), being apart of six (6) teams in winning seasons, especially for the well-known LA Galaxy FC.

Atiba has also represented our nation at the highest levels, playing for our Men’s National Football Team since 2003, of which he also captained. He played in six (6) of our National Team’s International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers and in many Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) qualifiers.

Prime Minister and Political Leader of the PLP, Dr. Hon. Timothy S. Harris, has extended congratulations to Mr. Atiba Harris on behalf of the Government and People of St. Kitts and Nevis, on his elevation to the Presidency. We continue to wish him well in all his endeavours to take our nation to the next level of international exposure, affording more opportunities for our players.

