ST. KITTS & NEVIS REGISTERS ONE MORE CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19- TOTAL ACTIVE CASES NOW AT 4

the United States of America (USA) and has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation. The patient was duly notified and is in isolation. This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 27. Please note that 23 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now four (4) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored. All front line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA), SCASPA and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites. The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the general public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus: • in-depth contact tracing in an effort to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted;