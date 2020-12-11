ST. KITTS & NEVIS REGISTERS ONE MORE CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19- TOTAL ACTIVE CASES NOW AT 4
|In my capacity as Chief Medical Officer it is my duty to inform you that as of yesterday, December 10, 2020 the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has confirmed an additional case of coronavirus disease. This international traveler landed in St Kitts on November 29, 2020 from
|the United States of America (USA) and has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation. The patient was duly notified and is in isolation. This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 27. Please note that 23 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now four (4) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored. All front line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA), SCASPA and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites. The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the general public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus: • in-depth contact tracing in an effort to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted;
|• quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated;
|The Ministry of Health – in particular – and Federal Government in general wish to remind all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus. We are called upon to follow the COVID-19 prevention and control measures which include: wearing a face mask when in public places, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowds and
|events. Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the Federation. Have a wonderful weekend.
Office of the Chief Medical Officer
