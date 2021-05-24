ST. KITTS & NEVIS RECORDS TWO ADDITIONAL CASES OF COVID-19 BRINGING TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES TO 54: 45 FULLY RECOVERED & NINE ACTIVE CASES

This morning, Monday May 24, 2021, I wish to update you on the present situation. Since the special COVID-19 Press Briefing yesterday afternoon, we have recorded two (2) additional cases identified in our investigation of case #46. These two new cases are referred to as Case # 53 and Case # 54. Case #53 is an imported case and is closely related to case #47. The individual is an inbound passenger who arrived in the Federation on May 9, 2021. Case #54 is a national and had close contact with case #49. The individuals are in isolation at a COVID-19 certified facility.

These additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 54 with 40 cases for St. Kitts and 14 cases for Nevis. Please note that 45 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now nine (9) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.

The Ministry of Health continues its robust contact tracing exercise which began on Wednesday May 19, 2021 and we will continually update you as the situation unfolds. We will continue to broaden our web of contact tracing and testing to identify all possible contacts. The aim is to break the chains of transmission of the COVID-19 virus and contain this cluster of cases. The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the public that all measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

We continue to urge you to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures. These include wearing a face mask, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowds and events.

These non-pharmaceutical measures work, and we are encouraging you to comply with them especially at this time.

The AstraZeneca / Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is our main tool in fighting this virus and we urge you to come forward and get vaccinated. By getting vaccinated you are not only protecting yourself but those who cannot be vaccinated such as all of our school children. Today is a public holiday and the Ministry of Health will open every Health Center in St. Kitts from 8 :00 am to 4:00 pm so persons can have the opportunity to come forward and be vaccinated. In Nevis, the Gingerland Health Center will be open from 8:30 am to 12:00 noon. We continue to encourage persons to empower themselves with the facts about the benefits of the AstraZeneca Oxford Vaccine and take advantage of this opportunity to be vaccinated. The AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine is the best shot at protecting ourselves from COVID-19.

Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the Federation. # Vaccines –work # Do –Not –Wait – Vaccinate

May 24, 2021

Office of the Chief Medical Officer

