ST. KITTS & NEVIS RECORDS 5 ADDITIONAL CASES OF COVID-19 BRINGING TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES TO 83 WITH 51 FULLY RECOVERED, 32 ACTIVE CASES, AND 0 DEATHS
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
Within the last twenty -four hours we have recorded five (5) additional cases. These new cases
are nationals and are referred to as Case # 79 through to Case # 83. The individuals are in isolation and are being monitored. These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 83 with 69 cases for St. Kitts and 14 cases for Nevis. Please note that 51 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now thirty-two (32) active cases.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.