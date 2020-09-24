ST. KITTS & NEVIS RANKS TOP OF THE CLASS IN SEVERAL KEY AREAS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, reflected on some of the Federation’s gains over the last 37 years, noting that the country ranks top of the class in several key areas.



“When we examine the World Justice Report Rule of Law Index, St. Kitts and Nevis over the last five years has been among the top of the class on the majority of indicators, and in particular, for two years in a row St. Kitts and Nevis was the best-performing country within the OECS and ranked significantly in the top among all other countries within the Americas,” said Prime Minister Harris on Tuesday’s (September 22) edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV. “Equally, when we examine the United Nations Quality of Life Index St. Kitts and Nevis again is forging ahead in the top of the class among our peers. When we are evaluated against the ICT Index Governance, and our partnership in that regard by international observers St. Kitts and Nevis ranks very well.”



Additionally, St. Kitts and Nevis ranks high in the export industry.



“With respect to the export of merchandise, for many years St. Kitts and Nevis has been the larger exporter of merchandise products to the USA and, of course, this continues up to today where St. Kitts and Nevis ranks not only the highest among countries in the OECS and Barbados but also in the broader region. On per capita basis our exports are at 11, 541 against the Bahamas which leads away at 11, 624 per person,” said the prime minister.



In terms of per capita income, Dr. Harris indicated that St. Kitts and Nevis is #1 in the OECS and among the top three within the wider hemisphere excluding USA and Canada. “These are significant developments of which we can be proud of as we celebrate our 37 years of Independence and we look forward to the next 10, 20, 30 years as a sovereign state,” he added.



Dr. Harris used the occasion to reflect on the Federation’s 37 years of Independence, noting that St. Kitts and Nevis has made significant strides over the years.



“This month is particularly important for us because at this time of the year we celebrate our Independence. This year we mark our 37 anniversary of Independence and it tells us that we are nearing the age of maturity,” said the prime minister. “As a small island state, St. Kitts and Nevis is holding its own and, in fact, better than holding our own we are punching way above our weight, our size as a small state. We are the smallest sovereign independent state in the Americas and yet, when we are adjudged by independent observers without a hidden political agenda, we score extremely high.” Prime Minister Harris noted that while St. Kitts and Nevis has gained a lot over the last 37 years, they can all be lost in an instant if citizens and residents are not careful regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic that poses a significant threat to life and livelihoods.