St.Kitts-Nevis Promoters Must Find New And Creative Ways To Host Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic declares New Minister Of Entertainment Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett

On Sep 23, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 23 , 2020 (ZIZ News):

By: Chaïra Flanders

Minister of Entertainment, Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett issued a call for promoters to find new and creative ideas to host events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Byron-Nisbett was at the time delivering remarks at Tuesday’s edition of Leadership Matters on ZIZ where members of the public aired their concerns about the mass gathering that took place at a fete in Nevis over the weekend.

She said during the pandemic, every aspect of our lives including the way we live and conduct business will see some form of change.

“We’ve been asking the churches, the schools, business places to change the way in which they do business and how they operate and it is no different for events as well. So promoters need to start thinking about new and creative ways in which they can be able to provide the same level of entertainment to their participants but within a safe environment, preparing them for what can be the second wave of COVID-19”, she said.

The Minister said that many of these changes must take place to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations and protocols.

“We’re not asking you to restrict yourself, we’re not asking you to end your livelihood because I’ve had some of them who’ve indicated to me that this is my livelihood, but what we are asking you to do is to think about how you can offer your same entertainment within the confines of COVID-19. Even within the Independence celebration, we had to consider new ways to present our Independence celebrations bearing in mind the COVID-19 protocols. It means you’ll have to limit the number of persons you have at any given time so that you can practise some form of social distancing”, the Minister expressed.

She then used the opportunity to remind event promoters that finding innovative ways to protect their livelihood will ensure the safety of themselves and the people who attend their events.

Byron-Nisbett who is also the Minister of Health warned that it will be difficult to continue allowing promoters to continue hosting events in such manner if all of the safety protocols are not enforced or adhered to.