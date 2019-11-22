ST.KITTS-NEVIS PROJECTED TO DOUBLE AVERAGE GLOBAL GROWTH RATE IN 2020

St. Kitts and Nevis is projected to have an above-average growth rate of 3.5 percent in 2020, besting most Caribbean and Latin American nations, Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards said during the Budget 2020 debate on Dec. 19.

“It says globally, the growth rate is expected to be 3.4 percent and the average for Latin America and the Caribbean is expected to be 1.8 percent,” said the Deputy Prime Minister. “St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to be at the same 3.5 percent Mr. Speaker, again above the global average and above the average Mr. Speaker for Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“When you look at the other Caribbean islands and you make the necessary comparisons Mr. Speaker, again we are performing better than them,” he added.

In 2019, St. Kitts and Nevis’ expected growth rate was also recorded at 3.5 percent, higher than most Caribbean countries with the exception being Antigua and Barbuda, which was recorded at 4.0 percent.