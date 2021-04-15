ST.KITTS-NEVIS PM HARRIS PRAISES THE HUGE EFFORTS OF CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS TO HELP THE PEOPLE OF ST. VINCENT & THE GRENADINES

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 14, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – On a special edition of the popular programme, Leadership Matters, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris applauded the substantial and comprehensive efforts of ordinary citizens and residents to mobilise much needed support for the thousands of people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines affected by volcanic eruptions on the Caribbean island.

TheLa Soufrière volcano erupted on Friday, April 09, displacing more than 20,000 persons residing in the ‘danger zones’ who were forced to evacuate their homes.

“I am so pleased as the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis to acknowledge that in less than a week St. Kitts and Nevis has mobilized a substantial and comprehensive response to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Apart from my Government, the rest of the society has responded well,” Prime Minister Harris said on the virtual forum series on Tuesday, April 13.

Authoritieshere, through the coordination of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), are preparing to ship two containers filled with needed supplies to the neighbouring Caribbean territory.

PrimeMinister Harris said, “Imagine, notwithstanding our small size, we could so quickly put a large quantity of food and non-food items identified by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on their list of needs including, baby food, water, feminine napkins, pampers etc.”

Theseitems are in addition to the comprehensive humanitarian package announced by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis over the weekend to assist St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

TheGovernment’s package includes financial assistance in the sum of EC $1 million to assist with the evacuation and resettling of citizens and residents from the danger zone; welcoming up to 300 evacuees to the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis; providing human resources through the Regional Security System (RSS) recruited from St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force to support humanitarian, technical and peace-keeping efforts on the ground in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and contributing US $20,000 towards the Special Emergency Assistance Fund of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in order to bring immediate relief to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and support its logistical operations.

“I want to thank all persons on St. Kitts and Nevis who have supported this major humanitarian response. We collectively are being a blessing to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. We offer hope to them that they are not alone,” Prime Minister Harris said.

ThePrime Minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, has since reached out to Prime Minister Harris to express gratitude to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as the citizens and residents for their strong show of solidarity “during this very challenging situation facing us here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.”