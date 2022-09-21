ST.KITTS-NEVIS PM DREW’S LARGE CONTINGENT IN NYC COMES UNDER FIRE.  POWELL QUESTIONS NEED FOR 5 OF 6 ELECTED MEMBERS OF CABINET TO BE OFF ISLAND AT SAME TIME.

“Is there really a need for 6 of 9 members of Cabinet including 5 of the 6 elected members to have traveled off island at the same time?”- This was the sentiment of Former Minister of Education, Youth and Sports Jonel Powell as he joined many citizens in questioning the wisdom or the need for St.Kitts-Nevis to have such a massive delegation of government officials currently in New York . According to various government media releases and information from various Ministries the federation currently has almost 20 officials currently in New York City. There are NO officials in the contingent from Nevis .

PM Drew is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Friday and his official delegation along with other government officials from St.Kitts and Nevis presently in New York includes:

Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, ICT, et. al.; Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, et. al.; Ms. Nerys Dockery, UN Ambassador designate; Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister; Mr. Samuel Berridge, Snr. Assistant Secretary, regional Integration and Diaspora Unit, Office of the Prime Minister; Mr. Gurdip Bath, Advisor Mr. Dillon Edmeade, Aide to the Prime Minister. Hon. Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism Ghislaine Williams , Permanent Mission of St. Kitts-Nevis Denaula Laplace, Permanent Mission of St. Kitts-Nevis Hon. Samal Duggins and his wife Ermelin Duggins Hazel Jeffers, Personal Aide to the Prime Minister 2 Members of Prime Ministers Security Detail Leon Natta-Nelson, Labour Party Candiate is also in NYC

Powell in a statement regarding the unprecedentedly large presence of St.Kitts-Nevis government officials presently in New York stated “ I fully appreciate the need for our country to be represented at the highest levels and so I wish PM Dr. Drew all the best on his inaugural address to the UN General Assembly, HOWEVER, is there really a need for 6 of 9 members of Cabinet including 5 of the 6 elected members to have traveled off island at the same time? There must be a balance in our representation as well as our governance.”

The PM Drew administration has come under heavy widespread criticism and even condemnation of what many are describing as the largesse of the administration. With almost 20 officials currently overseas representing the country at the same location many are questioning the need for the unprecedentedly large presence. In comparison the inaugural visit of former PM Harris to the UN in 2015 saw a 6 person contingent which included Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Sam Condor, Ambassador Extraordinary to the United Nations, Mr. Osbert DeSuza, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, and Mr. Carlisle Richardson and Ghislaine Williams-Clarke of the St. Kitts-Nevis Mission.

Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has been appointed as the Acting Prime Minister in the absence of the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew. The Prime Minister is expected to return on September 26th, 2022.