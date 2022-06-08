ST.KITTS-NEVIS: PLP BECOMES JUST THE 2ND PARTY TO PRESENT CANDIDATES FOR ALL 8 SEATS ON ST.KITTS FOR UPCOMING ELECTION

Through their social media, Team People’s Labour Party is set and ready and about to become just the 2nd Party to present Candidates for at least 8 of the 11 constituencies in the Federation. Quite an accomplishment for the youngest political Party in the Federation.

It further stated that if there is any indication to confirm that the PLP is indeed the fastest growing political Party in the Caribbean, this is. The fact that they have attracted formidable, young, innovative, charismatic, dynamic, compassionate, relatable, intelligent, and educated candidates for ALL eight constituencies on St.Kitts speaks volumes to the strength and significance of the Peoples’ Labour Party.

This photo represents an informal meeting of the Team in preparation for their official launch of the candidates. The names of the Team are as follows:

(L-R) Kendale Liburd(Const#4), Staschio Williams (Const#5), Jacqueline Bryan(Const#1), PM Harris, Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Andrew Talbo Bass (Const#8), Nubian Greaux (Const#2), Dr Marc Williams (Const#6)

Earlier, the People’s Labour Party held a massive monthly health walk in constituency three on Saturday, June 4, 2022. In the health walks, various leaders of PLP, along with Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, joined and interacted with the people in the constituency.

“You can’t keep a good man down.” There are some words echoed by supporters of PLP across the nation in the constituency 3.

Supporters of the People’s Labour Party across the country also accompanied the health walks and outlined the importance of them being healthy and physical activities.

Scores of supporters across the entire country accompanied Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, Hon Akilah Byron Nisbett, and other PLP candidates as they ventured from Challengers to the Constituency #3 Office.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris also addressed the walk and stated that a large and vibrant crowd of young, energetic people showed solidarity and support for the People’s Labour Party.