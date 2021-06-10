St.Kitts-Nevis Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassasor His Excellency Ian Liburd Congratulates New U.N. President

On Jun 9, 2021

St. Kitts and Nevis’ permanent representative to the United Nations His Excellency Ambassador Ian Liburd has congratulated H.E Abdulla Shahid who was on Tuesday elected President of the 76th Session of the United Nations.

Mr. Shahid won in a landslide victory of 148 to 43 votes.

In congratulating the president-elect Mr. Liburd said “You are offering your service to this august body at a time when the world is filled with so much complexity, uncertainty and unpredictability but I posit the view that electing someone of your stature and experience can only redound to substantial benefits for this multilateral organization.”

Mr. Shahid is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Republic of Maldives and Prior to elections Ambassador Liburd had secured a commitment from the Maldives for closer cooperation with St Kitts and Nevis and the process has already begun to introduce a Visa-Waiver Agreement between our two countries.