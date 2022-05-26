ST.KITTS-NEVIS’ PEOPLES LABOUR PARTY NAMES NEW NATIONAL CAMPAIGN SPOKESPERSON

The People’s Labour Party (PLP) is delighted to announce the appointment of DELONTE J. LEWIS as campaign spokesperson. The role of Campaign Spokesperson is an important first step in preparations for the next election. Delonte Lewis, 28 from Sandy Point, has been a key member of the PLP for many years. Delonte commented on his appointment, saying, “I’m delighted to be taking on this crucial role. Already I have been campaigning door to door and listening to residents’ concern. Many are upset and don’t understand why we are having an election so soon. What is clear to me is that voters are fed up with some politicians playing petty political games and thinking only of their egos.

The choice at this election is clear. Only the PLP, with our Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris as our leader, can deliver the stable leadership this country needs as we continue our recovery from the pandemic.”Delonte is a former president of the St Kitts-Nevis Student Association and He’s also the PLP’s former National Youth President. Delonte recently completed a Bachelors in International Relations, with a minor in Management at the UWI, Jamaica and has represented St Kitts and Nevis abroad as a youth diplomat. Commenting on his experience he said, “The PLP appeals to all. That’s why we will be campaigning across the country and talking to voters. As a former National Youth President, I am also excited by how many youth members and supporters are joining us on this campaign and pledging their support.”Delonte continued, “I’m looking forward to campaigning right across our great country. Listening and talking to voters and doing what the PLP do best – delivering for the people.”