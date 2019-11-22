St.Kitts-Nevis Passes Resolution to Extend State of Emergency for 6 Months in Efforts to continue their successful fight against COVID-19





The Fight against the global Coronavirus pandemic by the govt and people of St.Kitts-Nevis will be continued vigorously at least for the next 6months as a new Resolution was passed in the National Assembly on Friday 17th April, 2020, to extend the State of Emergency, for 6 months.

However, the Resolution indicates that it is possible for the emergency to be ended before the six months stipulation.

It states, “Now, therefore be it hereby resolved by this National Assembly that it is necessary to extend the State of Emergency up to a period of six months or such shorter period as may be specified, to take effect from the ___ day of April, 2020, to combat the threat of the COVID-19 virus to the Federation of St. Christopher & Nevis.”

Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, said the new measure was necessary, saying, “And Whereas the COVID-19 virus continues to pose a significant threat of a natural calamity on the scale of a public health emergency to the Federation of St. Christopher & Nevis, and it is therefore necessary to extend the State of Emergency, up to a period of six months or such shorter period as may be specified.”

St. Kitts and Nevis, as at Friday afternoon had only 14 confirmed cases with no deaths.

The country has however been under a suite of Regulations that have restricted the movement of citizens, placed them under curfew, reduced shopping hours, closure of its air and seaports and cessation of non-essential businesses.

The new provision for the State of Emergency was occasioned by the termination of the existing Proclamation that was declared back on 28th March, and which will end on Saturday, 18th April.

There was no support for the Resolution from the opposition benches, (not even after the revised timeline to six months).

This was first time in five years, that the opposition was not being led by Dr. Denzil Douglas, who is no longer a Member of Parliament, given the decision of the Eastern Supreme Court that he was not eligible to serve in the parliament because he held a Diplomatic Passport from Dominica.