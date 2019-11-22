ST.KITTS-NEVIS OPPOSITION LEADER IS SUBJECT OF CRIMINAL PROBE BY THE NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY IN THE UK

When David Cameron made Denzil Douglas, the former Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, a member of the Queen’s gilded Privy Council, he lavished praise on the servant of the Commonwealth.

But in December of 2019 , The Mail on Sunday revealed Dr Douglas had been stopped at Gatwick in November trying to leave the country with £70,000 in mysterious cash.

It caused a storm in the Caribbean paradise, where the good doctor is standing for election again.

“Now new information reaches me that will cause a headache back in Britain,” stated Journalist Harry Cole in a recent article.

The Mail on Sunday revealed Dr Douglas had been stopped at Gatwick in November trying to leave the country with £70,000 in mysterious cash. It caused a storm in the Caribbean paradise, where the good doctor is standing for election again

Border Force sources say Dr Douglas attempted to use his position as a ‘senior politician’ to berate border agents, accusing them of being ‘confused’ for searching him.

He insisted his luggage contained no cash, so a tense scene emerged when he was asked to explain the presence of several bundles of US dollars and other money in white and brown envelopes, as well as five other wrapped bundles of UK notes totalling £1,000.

Given the National Crime Agency, the UK’s FBI, is probing where the cash is from, is such behaviour becoming of a member of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council?

The Daily Mail reported However that “the MoS understands Dr Douglas is the subject of a probe by the National Crime Agency.”

Border Officers were granted the right to hold the cash for a further six months by Crawley Magistrates’ Court on November 19.

Dr Douglas boarded a flight to Dubai empty handed.

A law enforcement source said: ‘He told them it was for political campaigning but could not explain where it came from and where it was really going.’

They added: ‘He was pulled up by Border Force and he declared he had a little bit of cash on him but something didn’t smell right and the search found the stash.’

Anti-money laundering rules state anyone leaving the UK to travel to a non-EU country must declare any sum above €10,000 (£8,400).

Agents are now attempting to trace the origin of the cash.

Read More: