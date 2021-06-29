ST.KITTS-NEVIS OPPOSITION BLASTED OVER ONGOING CAMPAIGN TO UNDERMINE COUNTRY’S COVID-19 MANAGEMENT AND VACCINATION PRGRAMME

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 28, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Federation’s vaccination programme continues apace with close to 69 percent of the Government’s target population having received at least their first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and close to 48 percent of the same population having received both vaccine shots.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, like all nations around the world, has long maintained that the vaccine is the most important weapon at this time in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The time will come when we will learn to live with COVID-19 and contain it as we do other infectious diseases. We may be a far way off from that day yet, but it is immunization that will get us there. I encourage all people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris in his presentation during the Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly today, Monday, June 28.

Thissuccess of the country’s vaccination campaign has been achieved despite the noise being created and seeds of doubt sowed by members of the Opposition.

PrimeMinister Harris said, “At no stage Mr. Speaker, truth be told, has the Labour party supported publicly the community immunization programme. They have made no serious effort to encourage people to be vaccinated. They have been engaged in a sad old dance neither for nor against vaccination. They engage in the fallacy that you should wait on a vaccine that is not WHO approved and not available here, while the one here is due to expire. The Labour Party has shown no serious support for the community immunization programme against COVID-19. Instead, it has sought to sow seeds of doubt and confusion in the community.”

Accordingto the prime minister, the stance being taken by the Opposition has given comfort to a small group of persons who remains hesitant against the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Through their words and their actions, they are allowing people to think it is OK not to be vaccinated, further keeping us in COVID19’s grip. This is so unfortunate and so wrong, and they must stop that behaviour now. Our people deserve better. Rather than put St. Kitts and Nevis first, they put themselves and their failing political careers first,” Dr. Harris added.

Evenafter the prime minister’s plea, the Leader of the Opposition, in his presentation in the National Assembly, stated clearly that the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, which he leads, will not stand with the Government in its efforts to combat the deadly disease.