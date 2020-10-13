St.Kitts-Nevis Media Trailblazer Red Carpet Shelley Stars in Atlanta Based Caribbean Focused Docu-Series



(ATLANTA, GA, October 8, 2020) Nevisian Television, radio personality and entrepreneur, Red Carpet Shelley is set to star in a new Caribbean-focused reality series. The provocative series “Carib Life ATL” chronicles the life of several Caribbean American power players on the ATL scene, as they navigate life and culture amidst the backdrop of Atlanta’s Caribbean Carnival. Red Carpet Shelley is a main character amongst the vibrant cast.

Red Carpet Shelley is making her television debut this fall on One Caribbean Television; a network which proudly boasts 100% Caribbean themed programming. The show will air throughout the Caribbean to include several major cities in the United States and Canada (check OneCaribbeanTelevision.com for listings). “Carib Life ATL” is set to premiere Monday, October 26 at 8pm EST and will spotlight the exhilarating journey of several of Atlanta’s top Caribbean American influencers. On the show, Shelley is celebrated for being the powerful “voice of reason” while her life is chronicled as a radio and media personality covering the tumultuous split of Atlanta and Dekalb Caribbean carnivals.

““I am extremely excited about bringing the voices and stories of the Caribbean-American community to the forefront on a global level,” ~Red Carpet Shelley

The media maven who considers herself as an heir and proud citizen (by descent) of Nevis is celebrated for being a leading voice in the Caribbean-American Diaspora with her unique style of perspective and personality. Shelley helped to shape the Caribbean media landscape in metro-Atlanta and beyond her multi-media portal RedCarpetShelley.com. The entertainment website showcases Shelley’s brand of Caribbean pop-culture, which includes; fashion, music, lifestyle, television, film and travel. Her frank, yet festive and endearing way of presenting the Caribbean Diaspora to the rest of the world makes the Red Carpet Shelley brand a must-visit platform for recording artists, charities, pop culture events, celebrities, services and everything Caribbean-American. Recently, Shelley launched Shellebrityy.com which will house her travel business, merch and partnerships.

Red Carpet Shelley is also beloved for her consistent voice on the popular and long-running weekly radio show, Caribbean Runnings, on Atlanta’s WRFG 89.3 FM. On the weekly program, Red Carpet Shelley, shares what’s new, now and next in Atlanta’s growing and diverse Caribbean-American community.

“Caribbean people are not monolithic or one dimensional. We are not just carnival goers; we are so much more!” ~Red Carpet Shelley

The self-professed queen of the Caribbean red carpet embraced her name after often being the only Caribbean media on major red-carpet events like the BET Awards, The Trumpet Awards, the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the Triumph Awards. Red Carpet Shelley has interviewed A-List celebrities such as; Oprah Winfrey, Taraji P. Henson, Snoop Dogg and Caribbean stars like; Wyclef Jean, Buju Banton, Calypso Rose, The Mighty Sparrow and the beloved, Beres Hammond. The island beauty, who considers Nevis her ancestral home, has even been a part of a Tyler Perry project.

Brand Red Carpet Shelley represents all things Caribbean and highlights the powerful changes taking place in her community and throughout the Caribbean Diaspora. Over the years, Red Carpet Shelley has participated in Caribbean-focused projects and initiatives such as the Virgin Islands Association of Georgia (VIAG), The Caribbean Association of Georgia Inc., the Institute of Caribbean Studies and Caribbean Life TV, where she serves as a host. Shelley currently serves as a Board Member for Community Action NOW! a nonprofit focused on empowering youth and adults living in underserved communities

To learn more about Red Carpet Shelley and join her contact list visit RedCarpetShelley.com. Fans, or as they are affectionately known, “Shellebrities” can follow “@RedCarpetShelley” and her high-flying life on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Tune-in and listen to Red Carpet Shelley Fridays 2:00-4:00 PM EST on “Caribbean Runnings” on WRFG 89.3 FM Atlanta. Contact: Media@RedCarpetShelley.com 917-477-5030 # # #