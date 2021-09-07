ST.KITTS-NEVIS INDEPENDENCE 38 OFFICIAL CALENDAR OF ACTIVITIES RELEASED



Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 03, 2021 (SKNIS): The official Calendar of Events for the 38th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis has been officially released and continues to reflect the new normal created as a result of COVID-19. Because of the COVID-19 situation, a number of activities will be held virtually.

The 38th Anniversary of Independence will be celebrated under the theme “Adapt, Diversify, Recreate: Independence 38.” Activities will spread throughout September and run into October 2021. The first event on the Calendar is the Independence Fiesta Concert, which kicks off tonight, September 03.

Several grand events are included on the Calendar as is the tradition. National Heroes Day, which is celebrated on September 16 every year, is a commemorative event where the National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis are honoured for their pioneering spirit and enormous contribution to nation-building. The Independence Day Military Parade at Warner Park and the Toast to the Nation at Camp Springfield have been cancelled this year.

The Independence State Service, which is slated for September 19 in Nevis, and the Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series on September 13 are also grand events on the Calendar.

Some activities that will be carried virtually include a Seminar on Living with NCDs on September 11; the National Prayer Service on September 12, as well as St. Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Virtual Programme on September 26.

This year, residents are encouraged to showcase their patriotism by using the four designated patriotic colour days. September 14 is set aside for green; September 15 for yellow; the 16 of September for Black; the 17 for white, while red should be worn on September 18. On Independence Day, September 19 all the colours can be worn.

The official Calendar of Events for the 38th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis can be accessed via St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) website at sknis.kn, as well as the department’s Facebook page: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.