St.Kitts-Nevis Has the Most Successful Vaccination Programme among Caricom States

The Vaccination drive in the CARICOM region is currently being led by St.Kitts-Nevis. The country that has led the regio as far as the management of COVID-19 is now leading CARICOM in the regions vaccination programme. This fact was highlighted with the release of a regional table which highlights the vaccination rates of each island within the region . The table shows St.Kitts-Nevis leading the region as having the most successful Vaccination programme in Caricom.

During the virtual Installation Ceremony of the New Secretary-General of CARICOM H.E. Dr. Carla Barnett, Prime Minister, and Chairman of CARICOM The Hon. Gaston Browne said, "We are still in the middle of the global Covid pandemic, with countries all over the world experiencing their third, fourth, and fifth waves of infections. In the region, we have to tackle the twin contradictory issues of access to vaccines as well as vaccine hesitancy among our populations. We are compelled to triumph over this murderous pandemic. In many of our member states, the percentage of our population that has been fully vaccinated is still unacceptably low, and there is a great risk that we will not reach herd immunity in very many months. We need to correct this. We need to re-float our economies while keeping our people safe and to place ourselves in a position to take advantage of the spike in tourism demand that several members are evidencing."