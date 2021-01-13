ST.KITTS-NEVIS GOV’TS UNPRECEDENTED UWI SCHOLARSHIP INITIATIVE SEES 48 STUDENTS GRADUATE WITH MASTERS DEGREES

Basseterre, St.Kitts (Janaury 13th, 2021):- In 2018 under the Leadership of Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Shawn K. Richards who was then Minister of Education launched the expansion of the academic offerings at CFBC with the Masters of Education Leadership programme . The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) under the auspices of the University of the West Indies (UWI) launched the programme in September of 2018 at the Bird Rock Beach Hotel. DPM Richards also announced that the government was providing scholarships to persons interesting in pursuing the initiative. Some 50 plus peersons were awarded scholarships to pursue the programme.

Today 48 of those scholarship recipients graudated. The initiative saw thee government expended over $1.1 Million in scholarships to ensure that as much of our Educators and Counsellors were of the highest possible educational quality

Persons enrolled in the master’s programme have the opportunities to pursue programmes of study in Education Leadership, Language and Literacy Education and School Counselling. These are three areas, which had been identified regionally and locally as areas for growth and development within the education sector and which stand to improve the quality of learning and instruction within schools in St. Kitts and Nevis.