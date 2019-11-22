ST.KITTS-NEVIS FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER HOLDS DISCUSSIONS WITH US SECRETARY OF STATE. NO MENTION OF POSSIBLE RE-ISSUANCE OF US VISA TO EX-PRIME MINISTER DOUGLAS

Foreign Affairs Minister and Nevis Premier Hon. Mark Brantley today held very important bilateral discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In commenting Premier Brantley said “Truly an honor to hold bilateral discussions with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo today and to discuss matters of mutual interest between St.Kitts-Nevis”

US/St.Kitts-Nevis relations is at an all time high. In 2014 relations between the two Nations were at an all time low when it bottomed out firstly with the issuance of a FINCEN Advisory and then later with the unprecedented revocation of the US Visa of then Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas in January of 2015. Dr. Douglas was notified if the revocation via a letter from the US Secretary of State John Kerry. Despite a number of attempts Dr. Douglas has still been unable to be granted a US Visa ever since . Supporters of Douglas used social media to lobby for the return of his US Visa by US Officials . It is not known whether Premier Brantley sought the Secretary of State’s feelings, view or the US Government’s stance on the issue of the St.Kitts-Nevis Opposition Leader Douglas being barred from entering the US. Dr. Douglas’ dilema was no doubt at the bottom of the priority list of Premier Brantley and Secretary of State Pompeo.

St.Kitts-Nevis was among a number of Caribbean countries that were invited to the meetings hosted by Pompeo with select Caribbean Nations in Jamaica. Antigua and Barbados were among a number of Caribbean countries that were not invited to the meetings .