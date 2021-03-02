St. Kitts & Nevis Featured on Forbes Travel Guide

BASSETERRE (1st March, 2021) – Forbes Travel Guide recently featured St. Kitts and Nevis in an article titled Where to Travel Now: St. Kitts and Nevis outlining what to see, do and eat on a visit to the twin-islands.



Contributing Editor Dutch Van Ness penned a story of his recommendations on each island. In St. Kitts, he recommends a stay at Park Hyatt St. Kitts noting that the hotel offers up plenty of activities for those “Vacationing in Place” including a beautiful beach, a pool and plenty of water activities.



For those looking for some local fare, he recommends Reggae Beach Bar & Grill where diners can pick from dishes like lobster, conch ceviche and fresh grilled fish.



Attention was also called to the variety of sightseeing options that await a traveler who is eager to explore St. Kitts including Brimstone Hill Fortress, Mount Liamuiga, the Scenic St. Kitts Railway and Caribelle Batik.



In Nevis, the Editor recommends a stay at the luxurious Four Seasons Nevis where the spacious villas offer up an ideal stay for families. Nearby attractions that he recommends seeing include the Alexander Hamilton Museum and the Nevis Botanical Gardens.



Forbes Travel Guide, formerly Mobil Travel Guide, is the originator of the prestigious Five Star Rating system and has provided the travel industry’s most comprehensive ratings and reviews of hotels, restaurants and spas since 1958. Forbes Travel Guide is the gold standard for luxury hospitality ratings worldwide.