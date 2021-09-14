ST.KITTS-NEVIS DISABLES PASSPORTS OF 2 CITIZENS LISTED ON RECENT WATCH LIST

The Ministry of National Security of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken action to disable the passports of two (2) citizens, KHALED AWAD and WALID AWAD, on account of news reports that the Government of the United Arab Emirates has named them on a recent terrorist watch list. The passports were issued in 2014 and 2015.

Meantime, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively engaging the Government of the United Arab Emirates to ascertain the details relating to the inclusion of these two (2) persons on the watch list. These details will inform further action by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be fully committed in its support of all efforts to eradicate terrorist activities in all its forms globally. As a responsible member of the international community, St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to cooperate with every country and entity to suppress terrorist activities. The Government of the United Arab Emirates can be assured of the fullest cooperation of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.