St Kitts & Nevis: Business as usual, shipping unaffected by COVID-19

DIONNE BAPTISTE

Its business as usual as shipping to St Kitts and Nevis has not been affected by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The assertion was made by St Kitts and Nevis Acting Comptroller of Customs Kennedy De Silva, who said the spread of the novel coronavirus across the United States has not caused a disruption to the Federation’s shipping schedules.

He said, for now, all imports of food and other products are following normal schedules, and claims to the contrary are rumours.

“There is no change that we are aware of, all imports appear normal. We’ve also had discussions because I’m actually on the committee that deals with the coronavirus. During a conversation about freight security, we were informed that nothing has changed to date. The rumours that have been going wild, I don’t know what they are based on, but from all indications, everything should be normal.”

De Silva said in keeping with its efforts to encourage the dissemination of accurate information, the Customs and Excise Department is working in collaboration with the Health Ministry to develop a website to keep the public aware of all changes.

He encouraged members of the public to be wary of mischief-makers whose objective is to cause panic by spreading false and worrying information.