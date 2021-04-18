St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Amateur Radio Society (SKNAARS) celebrates World Amateur Radio Day – April 18, 2021.
World Amateur Radio Day was celebrated on Sunday, April 18,2021 under the theme, Amateur Radio: Home but Never Alone”. The St. Kitts Nevis Amateur Radio Society (SKNAARS) in solidarity with its global brethren celebrated World Amateur Radio Day with a series of activities designed to show appreciation to its members through social activities and DX’ing.
SKNAARS decided on three (3) activities for WARD. They are:
- SKNAARS was granted the use of a special callsign of V49WARD for the day.
- SKNAARS participated in the worship service at the Good News Baptist Church at Lime Kiln Industrial Park, Basseterre. A special thank you goes out to the pastor and members of the Good News Baptist Church for their hospitality and best wishes.
- An afternoon of fun, comradery, socialisation and DX’ing using the special callsign given.
An extra special THANK YOU goes out to everyone who contributed to today’s activities being such a great success.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.