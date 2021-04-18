St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Amateur Radio Society (SKNAARS) celebrates World Amateur Radio Day – April 18, 2021.

World Amateur Radio Day was celebrated on Sunday, April 18,2021 under the theme, Amateur Radio: Home but Never Alone”. The St. Kitts Nevis Amateur Radio Society (SKNAARS) in solidarity with its global brethren celebrated World Amateur Radio Day with a series of activities designed to show appreciation to its members through social activities and DX’ing.

SKNAARS decided on three (3) activities for WARD. They are:

SKNAARS was granted the use of a special callsign of V49WARD for the day. SKNAARS participated in the worship service at the Good News Baptist Church at Lime Kiln Industrial Park, Basseterre. A special thank you goes out to the pastor and members of the Good News Baptist Church for their hospitality and best wishes. An afternoon of fun, comradery, socialisation and DX’ing using the special callsign given.

An extra special THANK YOU goes out to everyone who contributed to today’s activities being such a great success.