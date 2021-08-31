St.Kitts-Nevis Ambassador His Excellency Justin Kareem Hawley presents Credentials to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed of the UAE

Sheikh Mohammed receives credentials of ambassadors in Abu Dhabi. — Wam

VP wishes them success in their missions to boost cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of His Excellency Justin Kareem Hawley, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the UAE.

He welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his mission to boost cooperation and friendship relations between the UAE and St.Kitts-Nevis.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE diplomacy, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is focused on promoting tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect and exploring new avenues of collaboration that serve the interests of both the UAE and friendly countries.

His Excellency Hawley conveyed the greetings of the Governor-General Sir. S.W Tapley Seaton, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris , Minister of Foreign Affairs Premier Mark Brantley and the people of St.Kitts-Nevis to the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.