St.Kitts-Nevis’ Adopted daughter of the soil launches EP in Canada

Toronto, Canada (Monday, September 27th, 2021) — Independent R&B/Soul/Jazz singer known by her stage name DebonayR, has launched her extended play (EP) entitled ‘Seasons of Passion & Pain’, now available on all online platforms.

Ryhana Wong-Jeffers, known by her stage name, DebonayR released her single for the album, ‘Gonna Luv U’ in February 2021, and played a selection from her EP at her virtual release and review party on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday, September 26th, 2021. The event invited musical professionals from around the Caribbean and Canada to listen and review the artist’s EP.

Her first single already ended up on chart-topping R&B music playlists, New Toronto Artists, and top 10 on Reverbnation playlist. She performed the song on the UK-based Company HAIR POPP’s virtual Valentine’s day special event.

During her live social media launch, DebonayR was described by the attendees as talented while others commended her vocal range. DebonayR was also lauded for her venture variety in song selection on her EP and was singled out for exploring different genres, as opposed to releasing music in the stereotypical genre Caribbean artists dominate.

The singer explained “I want to leave a legacy for my children and to be remembered as soulful, timeless, poetic, genuine and euphoric and I want people to listen to my music and feel familiar, encouraged, understood, sexy, freed, and awakened,” she said.

The virtual release and review party panel included Quincy Prentice, Musician, Anelto Wilkin, Music Officer at the Department of Culture in St. Kitts, Steadroy Brookes Producer and owner of Steadymusic productions, Dominique Lescott- business owner and social media influencer and CEO of Hair Popp, Deslyn Williams-Johnson, Performing arts specialist and Manager of NEPAC, Michael Distin, Canadian Vlogger.

Ryhana Wong-Jeffers was Born in Jamaica and migrated to St. Kitts and Nevis at age 14 where she was taken under the wings of the late Mr. Micheal Herald Sutton, Mr. Lany Dore, and Mrs. Carmella Lawrence. She began showcasing interest in music as a toddler and continued her interest in the music industry by entering talent shows and singing in the church. At the tender age of eight, she was singing and performing for a large audience. She caught the bug after touring with Mrs. Lawrence at the age of 15 and continued nurturing her talent when she went to tour with a popular Caribbean television network, Tempo.

To support DebonayR, you can follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube at debonayrmuze and listen to her music on all online platforms at DebonayR.