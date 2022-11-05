St.Kitts National Dr. Desi Roberts Unanimously Elected new elections administrator in Bell County, Texas, USA

Desi Roberts was appointed Bell County’s new elections administrator in May 2022.

Born and raised in St. Kitts Roberts is a US combat veteran who retired from the service in 2015. He has since worked with the Department of Defense.

“I wanted to come back to where I spent 20 years, living and working to serve the community,” said Roberts.

Desi was a member of the St.Kitts-Nevis Defense Force Band and Cadet Corps and went to the Basseterre Boys School, Basseterre Junior High School and Basseterre High School. A little know fact about Desi is that he was one of the founding or original members of the NuVybes Band International. He was a drummer in the band in the infancy years of the legendary group back in the late 80’s .