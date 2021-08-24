St Kitts national charged for pulling gun on police in the BVI

– Randale Hanley charged after his release from hospital following motor scooter accident

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI (Virgin Islands News Online) – The armed scooter rider who was taken into custody last Thursday, August 19, 2021, was released from Dr D. Orlando Smith Hospital and has now been charged in relation to the armed confrontation with police.

Randale Hanley, 30, a native of St Kitts residing in Parham Town, was charged with carrying an unlicenced firearm and three counts of assault on police, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) stated today, August 23, 2021.

Hanley was also charged with driving without a driver’s licence, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving an unlicenced vehicle.

He was taken into custody following an armed confrontation with Police along the dual carriageway.

According to police, around midday on Thursday, officers of the East End Police Station attended the scene of a lone scooter accident near Delta Gas Station where the rider had sustained visible injuries.

While Police waited for the arrival of the ambulance, the rider took out a handgun, pointed it at the three officers and then attempted to escape on foot into the Johnson’s Ghut area. He was subsequently captured by the Armed Response Team.