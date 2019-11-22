ST.KITTS: Ministry of Tourism dedicates Viewing Platform at Historic Black Rocks Site

BASSETERRE (16th July, 2020): Prime Minister The Hon. Timothy Harris and the Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant on Wednesday formally commissioned Black Rocks viewing decks, with a Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The new viewing decks form part of a wide-ranging rehabilitation project, which started in 2016, as a collaboration between the Government of St. Kitts-Nevis and the White Gate Development Corporation. Enhancement included paved roads, sidewalks, washrooms with accommodations for the specially-abled and foot paths to the individual outlets. Also, significantly improved drainage to prevent flooding, and the construction of 10 chattel-house-style retail outlets and a reception office.

Minister Grant said the fascinating images, immersive, authentic experiences and human-interest stories that will be generated from the comprehensive Black Rocks tour, are exactly the substance of a compelling, competitive tourism product that fuels connections and creates lasting memories that linger long after our guests have returned home.

“Blended with our warm Kittitian hospitality, these are the experiences that will have them following their hearts back to our shores time and again… and bringing others with them,” Minster Grant said. “These are the things that keep us inspired and motivated at the Ministry of Tourism – seeing our citizens appreciating, using and familiarising themselves with what we often refer to as ‘the tourism product’. In reality, these are OUR assets to be enjoyed first by US, lovingly cared for by US, so they can be shared with our visitors when they come to our island-home. Yes, COLLECTIVELY we are the custodians and stewards of the entire tourism product; natural and man-made, tangible and intangible.”

Prime Minister Harris noted that the enhancement of Black Rocks allows for the decentralisation of the tourism product into the rural areas, to give those communities opportunities to make a living.

“Doing so would facilitate the physical, economic and social transformation and revitalization of neighbourhoods that have traditionally missed out on both the tourism dollar and the discretionary spending of citizens and residents via their consumption of recreation and entertainment,” Prime Minister Harris said.

The Ministry Of Tourism continues to receive rave reviews about the additional value that the suspended decks have brought to the already popular attraction; allowing patrons to safely experience up-close the wind-swept vegetation, rugged terrain and charred, volcanic ruins that litter the black-sand beach below.