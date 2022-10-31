ST.KITTS MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE MEETS WITH UVI REPRESENTATIVES￼



Representatives from the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) Orville E. Kean Campus paid a courtesy visit to Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives, the Honourable Samal Duggins at Government Headquarters on Wednesday, 26th October, 2022.

Associate Professor, Francisco Depusoir who is also the Chair of Accounting and Finance at the University and Dr. Carollyn Boykins-Winrow, Associate Professor of Animal Science met with Minister Duggins and Acting Permanent Secretary, Miguel Flemming to discuss training opportunities for students in St. Kitts as well as finding ways to strengthen the relationship between the Ministry and the newly established UVI School of Agriculture.

This relationship is essential in helping the federation develop advancements in agricultural technology and strategies.

During the meeting, Dr. Boykins-Winrow, explained that the University is seeking to establish a 2+2 arrangement program that will allow students of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) to transfer to UVI after two years to complete a bachelor’s degrees.

A 2+2 arrangement is a program where you can attend the first two years of your four-year bachelor’s at a community college, and then transfer for the remaining two years to a traditional college or university.

At UVI, certificates in Agricultural Business, AgroTourism, Aquaculture, Forestry and Nursery Management, General Agriculture and Horticulture are available for current and future students.

The certificate programs are designed to provide hands-on training and entry-level employment skills in agriculture and food production for current and future farmers.

The courses in these programs can also be applied toward an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree at the University of the Virgin Islands, creating what is known as a “stackable” degree program.



