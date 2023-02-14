St.Kitts Man Gunned Down in St. Thomas Monday Night – USVI’s 5th Homicide for 2023

Published On February 14, 2023

ST. THOMAS — A man was shot to death in St. Thomas on Monday night, the V.I. Police Department has confirmed to the Consortium. The deadly event brought the USVI’s total homicides in 2023 to five, with all but one occurring in St. Thomas.

According to the police department, the 911 Emergency Call Center received notification of shots fired in the area of Lovenlund, St. Thomas at about 8:32 p.m. An off-duty officer also reported gunshots being fired from a blue sedan.

Responding officers arrived in the area and discovered one victim who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the V.I.P.D. said. Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on the scene and concluded that the male did not have any vital signs.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old St.Kitts and Nevis National Ajaye Thompson.

The homicide was the fifth in the USVI, which had recorded four in the month of January alone. The first homicide occurred on Jan. 15 in Market Square, St. Thomas, where a man was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times, while the second incident took place in Coki Point on Jan. 19, according to the police department. The third occurred in Sunny Isle, St. Croix, where a hail of gunfire resulted in the death of a 20-year-old Andy Christian of Estate Whim. Then, on Sunday Jan. 29, 31-year-old Chandler Heath was shot dead in Bolongo, St. Thomas.

The V.I.P.D. is asking anyone with information about this incident to call 340-774-2211, or the Major Crimes Unit at 340-714-5554/5555. You may also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers USVI here.