ST.KITTS MAN FOUND DEAD IN VEHICLE ON TORTOLA, BVI

Man found dead in car in RT is Geraldo E. Weekes

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- VI News Online is reporting that a man found dead in his car near the roundabout in Road Town close to midnight on May 15, 2021, has been identified as Geraldo E. Weekes, 70, of Huntums Ghut, Tortola.

Mr Weekes had worked for Water and Sewerage Department (W&SD) for a number of years before retiring but returned as a temporary worker. He ended his temporary tenure with W&SD in February of 2021.

According to reports, Mr Weekes was seen seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle by persons who notified authorities.

The man was subsequently pronounced dead by a doctor.

According to reports, Mr Weekes had been ill with heart problems and was scheduled to travel to the USA to sustain a heart implant pacemaker.

Mr. Weeks was a national of St.Kitts-Nevis .

The Management and Staff of Times Caribbean Online extend condolences to the family and friends of the late Geraldo E. Weekes.

See previous article published May 16, 2021

W&SD employee reportedly dies of heart attack

At around 12:20 am this morning, Sunday, May 16, 2021, a retired employee, now back on the job as a temporary worker at Water and Sewage Department (W&SD) has reportedly died while on the James Walter Francis Dual Carriageway.

Sources have indicated to our news centre that the male is believed to have suffered a heart attack.

While Virgin Islands News Online (VINO) has the name and other details of the deceased, that information will not be released until the next of kin has been informed.

Our news centre will provide more information as it becomes available.