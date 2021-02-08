ST.KITTS LABOUR PARTY SPOKESPERSON AUSTIN EDINGBOROUGH AND POPULAR RADIO PERSONALITY EK CALL FOR CHANGE IN THE LEADERSHIP OF THE SKNLP

Basseterre, St.Kitts (February 8th, 2021):- The St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party iis once again coming under a barrage of fiery unrelenting calls by their Mouthpiece and prominent spokesperson during the past two election Campaigns , Mr. Austin Edingborough . The very outspoken critic of the ruling Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris led Team Unity administration joined popular Freedom FM talk show host Maurice EK Flanders in calling for a change in the leadership and leadership style of the St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.

Flanders, the well known radio personlaity who once spearheaded the Good Morning St Kitts show advocating for the Dr Douglas led SKNLP in the lead up to the 2015 election did not mince words as he joined Mr. Edinborough in expressing their disgust over the unprecedented lows to which the Dr Douglas has seemingly dragged the SKNLP which is currently at it’s lowest ebb since being formed some 80 plus years ago. The last election in 2020 saw the party suffering it’s worst defeat ever which included the loss of the once safe seat of Constituency #3 West Basseterre. Flanders and Edinborough are seemingly the most corageous and vocal of labour party activists, insiders and supporters who are of the view that an immediate transition in leadership of the party to a young dynamic personality such as Dr. Joyelle Clarke or Dr. Geoffrey Hanley needs to take place NOW in order to allow for adequate preparation for the 2025 general elections. The two well known Labour Party advocates are using their media platform and have taken to the airwaves and are openly and vehemently calling for Dr. Douglas to step down.

Flanders and Edinborough have been met with harsh and vicious attacks from well know labour party activists to which both men have alluded to. They however indicated that despite the attacks they will speak out on what they feel are the ills of the party and what in their view is the best course of action for their beloved party.