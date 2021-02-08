ST.KITTS’ KITTITIAN HILL RESORT OFFERS “STAYCATION”

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 06, 2021 (SKNIS): Kittitian Hill, a hotel resort located at Belle Mont Farm, which is set among 400 acres of organic farmland and the lush forests at the foothills of Mount Liamigua in St. Paul’s, is offering “staycation” for citizens and residents living on St. Kitts and on Nevis.

Director of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Abdias Samuel, informed the Cabinet that Kittitian Hill was approved for “staycation”.

A staycation is defined as a vacation spent in one’s home country rather than abroad, or one spent at home and involving day trips to local attractions.

Kittitian Hill is not offering vacation in place for international travellers, as was stated by error in the Post-Cabinet briefing of Monday, February 1, 2021.

However, locals and visitors alike who would have travelled to the country and cleared the 14-day quarantine period can also take advantage of the “staycation”.