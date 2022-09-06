St. Kitts is the Caribbean’s 2022 Leading Dive Destination

Basseterre, St. Kitts (05 September 2022) – St. Kitts was awarded the title of Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination 2022 at the 29th World Travel Awards, which is regarded as a milestone event in the travel calendar. Famed for its unspoiled beauty and magnificent natural wonders, St. Kitts is commonly ranked amongst the most beautiful destinations worldwide.The World Travel Awards is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence and is considered the Oscars of the tourism industry which honors destinations trailblazing the sector through leadership, innovation, and travel success. Key industry decision-makers, figureheads, influencers, and media all gathered for a night of excitement where they celebrated the successes of one of the leading industries in the world.



The award was graciously accepted by Communications Coordinator at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ms. Jonette Boyd who emphasized the magnitude of receiving such an honor on behalf of the destination. “This award comes at an opportune time for our tourism industry as we rebuild, re-innovate, and re-strategize,” said Ms. Boyd.



Scuba divers of all ages and abilities delight in St. Kitts’ glorious underwater world, with many sites virtually unexplored. Bordered by the Caribbean and the Atlantic, the island offers a range of options, from shipwrecks of historic colonial battles, and near-shore reefs to subaquatic caves. Underwater visibility ranges from 30 to 100 feet deep, meaning travellers will have crystal-clear views of walls, ledges, underhangs, coral towers, and sunken ships, all swarming with sea life.”St. Kitts is no stranger to outstanding success. Being crowned best of the best in Caribbean dive destinations is not only a testament to our beautiful and diverse underwater landscapes but also to our exceptional dive operators and partners that make each journey memorable for visitors.” said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour. “This recognition solidifies our place as a competitive choice for divers of all levels. These experiences add value to our visitor’s holiday and encourage greater spend leading to improved economic activity at a time when we are rebuilding the industry.”This award is extremely important because the destination fought relentlessly to rebut the adverse effects of the untimely pandemic. “WTA recognizing and celebrating our underwater landscapes, near-shore reefs, subaquatic caves, and shipwrecks reinforces the importance of protecting and preserving our natural resources. Congratulations to “sweet sugar city St. Kitts” for being crowned the 2022 Caribbean’s Leading Dive Destination,” shared Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson.Scuba diving in St. Kitts includes reef diving, as the reefs provide a good hiding place for underwater creatures like Spotted Drum, High Hat Arrow Crab, and giant lobsters. Divers also love partaking in wreck dives. More than 400 ships have sunk off the shores of St. Kitts, with only a dozen or so having been identified to date. New divers can take advantage of resort courses offered at many properties to introduce travellers to the world below without having to be a Certified Scuba Diver.St. Kitts is expected to climb the ranks as a global tourist destination. As new and innovative strategies are being implemented as part of its rebuild, the destination strengthens its chances of receiving further international recognition. This award is incredibly influential to all facets of the tourism industry such as the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ministry of Tourism, stakeholders, travel operators, and associated partners as it presents the opportunity to put St. Kitts on the map, by improving and diversifying the destination’s tourism product.Learn more about diving in St. Kitts at visitstkitts.com.