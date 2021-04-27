St Kitts Is Reopening for Cruise Tourism This Summer time

April 22, 2021

St. Kitts will reopen its popular cruise port for cruise lines this summer, starting with the return of Seabourn Odyssey, the Caribbean Journal has confirmed.

Seabourn will sail for seven days from the end of July. Other planned stops are planned in Antigua, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia and St. Maarten.

According to Tourism Minister Lindsay Grant, this is the first planned port call for the gradual reopening of cruise tourism in St. Kitts.

“We look forward to welcoming Seabourn Odyssey to St. Kitts,” said Grant. “The benefits of the cruise industry have been critical to the St. Kitts & Nevis economy and we look forward to welcoming our first ship back as we begin our step-by-step approach to resuming cruise tourism. It has been a long 13 months and the reopening of the cruise signals the further rebuilding of tourism and our economy. We are seeing our cruise industry return with fervor and we are working hard to make it safe, efficient and fast. ”

St. Kitts has established a number of minimum protocols for cruise lines entering the country, including a requirement that all crew members and passengers over the age of 18 must be vaccinated, while all passengers, crew members and children under the age of 18 must submit a negative test 72 Hours of embarkation in the home port.

Cruise passengers are only offered bladder-vaccinated tours and attractions, and all staff who interact with cruise operations, from ship agents to port staff to taxi operators, are also required to be vaccinated.

“We continue to work with our stakeholders on the cruise resumption, as we did with the gradual reopening for stay on October 31, 2020,” said Racquel Brown, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “The safety of our nationals, residents and visitors remains our top priority. We are working to ensure that passengers can enjoy the extraordinary and diverse properties of the destination and experience an unforgettable land experience while being sure of their safety. ”

– CJ

http://tuckertourismnews.com/st-kitts-is-reopening-for-cruise-tourism-this-summer-time/