St. Kitts inspires in Departures magazine article

“How to Spend the Perfect Day in St. Kitts.”

Supplier: St. Kitts Tourism Authority

Location: Caribbean

St. Kitts was recently featured in Departures, a leading luxury lifestyle and travel magazine, in a story titled “How to Spend the Perfect Day in St. Kitts.”

The feature includes insider tips on what a day in St. Kitts can look like. Read about some of St. Kitts “hidden gems,” including the secluded beach at Majors Bay and one of the many local eateries serving up fresh, local fare, like Reggae Beach Bar and Grill which hosts a popular Friday night lobster fest that’s not to be missed.

Find out which restaurant in Friar’s Bay boasts an impressive wine list with more than 4,000 bottles to choose from, and where to stay to enjoy access to your very own private pool overlooking one of the island’s many picturesque bays.

Whether you opt to zipline over the canopy of the lush rainforest, peruse the craft cottages at Black Rocks, or anchor in a secluded cove for a swim in the turquoise waters, any day in St. Kitts is perfect.

The beaches, rainforest, and tourism attractions are uncrowded, allowing room for social distancing. St. Kitts continued adherence to health and safety protocols and a new training program for all hospitality stakeholders will ensure they provide the optimum in safety when the borders reopen. To read the full article, please visit departures.com