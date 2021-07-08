St. Kitts Featured on Hamptons Magazine, Jezebel Magazine and Palm Beach Magazine

Basseterre, St. Kitts (July 8th, 2021) – St. Kitts partnered with Modern Luxury on the development of a dedicated feature that has been published on three online magazines: Hamptons Magazine, Jezebel Magazine and Palm Beach Magazine, reaching affluent audiences in the Hamptons, Atlanta, and Palm Beach, supporting three of our largest gateway markets NYC, ATL and MIA.



The dedicated feature is focused on presenting St. Kitts’ luxury offerings while also presenting the current Five-Day Getaway promotion at St. Kitts Park Hyatt, third night free offer at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis and the special “live like a local rate” offered at Montpelier Plantation & Beach.



Modern Luxury is the largest luxury media company with brands across in the U.S. reaching the most affluent audiences and a total digital reach of 50 million persons. As an additional component to this partnership, Modern Luxury also shared a series of destination photos via Instagram stories.



This partnership is part of a continuing campaign aimed towards our target demographic in specific markets across the U.S. which are being penetrated with broadcast integrations, online articles, connected TV and social media.