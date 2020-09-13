ST.KITTS: Education Minister ‘happy’ with Irish Town Primary School opening

Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonell Powell visited Irish Town Primary School.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonell Powell, says he is ‘happy’ school has resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a September 9 interview at the Irish Town Primary School.

“I am really proud that my students are able to do something that a lot of their counterparts in the region can’t do which is resume school today,” said Hon. Powell. “Trinidad has said they won’t start school until next year, Jamaica said maybe later this year, but we can do it today.

“I am confident that our students are returning to school in a very safe environment to do what they have to do to better themselves as the future of our nation,” said the Minister of Education.

Powell indicated that he visited the Irish Town Primary School to make certain that the process is being conducted adequately with respect to the procedures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

He said that his intention was also to lend his support to the staff and students to show them that they have the full support of the government.