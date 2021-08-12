ST.KITTS’ DARIA JAMES GRADUATES TOP OF HER CLASS AT FAU

“An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” -Benjamin Franklin



On Tuesday, 10 August 2021, Daria James achieved a milestone by completing her Bachelor of Health Services (BHS) in Health Administration from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) at the age of 19. She was one of seven graduates to attain a degree at this age.

Daria graduated at the top of her class with Summa Cum Laude honours.

She was the recipient of the Barzilay Scholarship; a Scholarship awarded to top Business transfer students and the Helen Prenner Scholarship; a Scholarship awarded to top Health Administration students. Daria was also inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, which is awarded to students ranking in the upper 7.5% of their Junior and Senior classes.

Interestingly, Daria balanced her undergraduate studies with three internships, which included one where she was employed as a Diversity and Inclusion intern at her college. This experience allowed her to execute events that highlighted the experiences of marginalised groups in society.

Prior to her FAU studies, in December 2019, Daria received her Associates of Arts in Accounting with High Honors from Broward College, one and a half years after her graduation from the Washington Archibald High School as the Valedictorian.

Daria James is the daughter of Sherwin James and Gail Gumbs-James. She wishes to thank her family, friends, well-wishers, and former teachers and professors for their overwhelming support.

Congratulations, Daria! We look forward to your next academic accomplishment.