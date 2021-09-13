ST.KITTS CRUISE BULLETIN: Cruise Ship Day Sept. 14th

The General Public is asked to take note that Celebrity Equinox will arrive to St. Kitts on Tuesday 14th September 2021. The vessel will be anchored at Port Zante.

To ensure that we keep the General Public safe and healthy, cruise ship passengers will only be permitted to explore the destination via ‘Travel Approved‘ bubble vaccinated tours or attraction sites. A ‘Travel Approved‘ bubble vaccinated tour or attraction site is one where the cruise ship passengers interact with fully vaccinated tour operators, seaport officials and any other cruise-related personnel.

While a cruise ship is in port, the General Public is not permitted to access the following ‘TravelApproved‘ bubble vaccinated attraction sites from 6am to 6pm.

Port Zante

Brimstone Hill Fortress and National Park

Carambola Beach Club

Caribelle Batik

Fairview Great House

Palms Court Gardens

St. Kitts Scenic Railway

The General Public is also asked to take note of the following:

Visitors will explore the destination via ‘Travel Approved‘ bubble vaccinated tours only. You will not see cruise passengers walking through the streets of Basseterre independently. Local tourism employees interacting with cruise passengers are fully vaccinated and have completed the St. Kitts-Nevis ‘Travel Approve’ training. Tour Operators are only allowed to transport cruise passengers from the dispatching site directly to the attraction, and after the tour, directly back to the ship.

This is an all of society approach, and we need everyone to make this call and all future calls a success, as we slowly rebuild the cruise sector.