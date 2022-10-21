St Kitts Consulate in Toronto has launched a Citizenship by Descent Drive

Editorial StaffOctober 21, 2022

SKN Consulate in Toronto launches Citizenship by Descent Drive

Saint Kitts and Nevis Consulate in Toronto, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, and the High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has launched a Citizenship by Descent Drive.

The Drive, which will run from October 20, 2022, will be geared towards first, second, or third-generation Canadians ages 18 to 39 of Kittitian and Nevisian heritage.

At the end of the Citizenship Drive, applicants will have a chance to win an all-inclusive vacation from December 24 to 31, 2022.

The Citizenship by Descent Drive aims to encourage youths in Canada to become citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis by Descent and steep themselves in the islands’ idyllic stunning natural beauty, rich history, and culture while contributing to national development with their different skill sets.

This citizenship drive also includes an information session to educate all applicants about the benefits of becoming a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrence Drew said during his first media conference that the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is committed to capitalising on the goodwill of the nation’s youth by implementing the necessary policies and opportunities in the Federation’s mainstream centred around our young people. Saint Kitts and Nevis is widely regarded as the region’s best-kept secret.

Saint Kitts and Nevis abides by the rule of law and shares rich cooperation built on shared values, multilateral and security collaborations, and strong people-to-people ties, including through tourism.

The SKN Consulate will post all details of this contest on its website and all other relevant Government social media channels.

Source :

Loop Caribbean