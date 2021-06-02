St.Kitts Centenarians honoured for their contributions



Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 31, 2021 (Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs): The two nationals from St. Kitts who have achieved the honour of living over one hundred (100) years, were celebrated on May 31st – officially observed as Centenarians’ Day.



The Centenarians are 105-year old Mrs. Una Duporte of the Cardin Home, and 100-year old Mrs. Ruby Thomas, of Roxborough Street, Newtown.

RELATIVES AND WELL-WISHERS OF MRS. RUBY THOMAS (SEATED) CONGRATULATE HER





In honour of their long lives and significant contributions to the Federation, the Centenarians were awarded the Medal of Honour, a customary gift bestowed by the Governor-General Sir Tapley Seaton, in honour of Centenarian’s Day. The Medals were presented by Ms.Dahlia Scarborough of the Department of Community Development’s Senior Enrichment Programme, who also extended congratulatory remarks on behalf of the Department and Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs.

DAUGHTER OF MRS. UNA DUPORT, MS. ADOLANE BROWNE (RIGHT) ACCEPTS THE MEDAL OF HONOUR ON BEHALF OF HER MOTHER





Daughter of Mrs. Una Duporte, Ms. Adolane Browne, accepted the Medal of Honour on behalf of her mother, while Mrs. Ruby Thomas received her own Award, surrounded by relatives and well-wishers. Both women offered thanks for the presentation and special recognition.



In continued observance of Centenarians’ Day, the Department of Community Development & Social Services has also produced a short documentary on our island’s Centenarians which will be aired regularly on ZIZ Television – and invite all to view this special production.



The Ministry extends hearty congratulations to Mrs. Una Duporte and Mrs. Ruby Thomas and their families and wishes them continued long life, good health and happiness.