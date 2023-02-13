St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club developing partnerships and pathways to service  

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 13, 2023 (MMS-SKN) — Members of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club, whose 2022/2023 theme is ‘Developing Successful Partnerships and Pathways to Service’, are all geared to continue working in partnership with other organisations to serve communities after some of their activities would have been affected by the Covid pandemic.

Eye Screening which is a flagship project of the Lions Club is coming up shortly, observed President Lion Adaeze Hanley. She however noted: “We have not set a date for that, but that is a standard part of the Lions International projects. We have done it before, but a number of things fell off because of Covid, so we are trying to bring them back on stream, and of course the different things as they come up.”

Mrs Hanley made the remarks on Saturday February 11 at a birthday party held in Phillips Village at the home of one of the Lion Club’s long standing members, Lion Fenella Browne. The party was organised by members of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club for their colleague who was celebrating her 75th birthday in company of members of her family.

“We continue to work in partnership with any other organisation in terms of donations that we get, and we share with different organisations for example the St. Christopher Outreach, and as we receive donations we go out and we try to share them,” said President Hanley.

She noted that they have corresponding clubs in places like England and Canada who send to them items, among them books, clothing and foodstuffs. Upon receiving the items, they assess the situation on the ground and they distribute them as per individual needs.

“It is really a pleasure to be here celebrating with Lion Fenella,” said President Lion Adaeze Hanley. ”She is one of the long serving members of the club, and because of that we really think it is important that we celebrate this milestone, and also especially considering that she is not as active as she used to be – we brought the party to her.

Other members of the Lions Club present included 1st Vice President, Lion Ellamorrow Levy; Past President, and Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) Coordinator, Lion Heather Grant; Past President and Zone 2C (Dominica, St. Kitts, and Antigua) Chairperson, Lion Adora Warner; Director, Lion Olette Thomas; Lion Lavida Levy; Lion Ionie Knight; Lion Marsha Harris; and Lion Novelette Benjamin.

Congratulating Lion Fenella Browne via video calls were some members of the Lions Club who for other prior arrangements could not make it to the party. Among them was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Aging and Disability et al, the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, who is also a Past President of the St. Kitts (Basseterre) Lions Club.

“It is all about love and appreciation for her years of service to the club,” President Lion Adaeze Hanley commented. “We have been visiting our shut-in members and bringing them little greetings in groups, bringing them little treats and trying to visit them particularly around their birthday.”

Lion Fenella kept everyone entertained by cracking jokes, one after the other. Indeed when she was asked how old she was, her answer was: “One year older than last year.”

“I want to say thanks to everybody; thanks to everybody who came,” said Mrs Browne. “It was a good surprise – I wasn’t looking forward to this, but I am thankful. Thank you all for remembering me, and let this not be the last visit, come again. I look forward to seeing you all. Thank you.”

Family members who supported her included her husband, Mr Oliver Browne, daughters Ms Denise Browne, and Ms Vincia Browne, and son Mr Denis Browne. There were a number of grandchildren, leading them was Miss Zhanae Lewis, a Form II (Lions) student of the Washington Archibald High School, who assisted her grandmother in cutting the cake.